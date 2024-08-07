Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman nets equalizer in PAOK's UCL qualifier draw against Malmö FF

Baba Rahman 3334566 Baba Rahman

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Baba Rahman played a pivotal role for PAOK Salonika by scoring an important goal in their UEFA Champions League qualifying match against the Swedish team Malmö FF, which concluded in an exciting 2-2 draw.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live