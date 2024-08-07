Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman nets equalizer in PAOK's UCL qualifier draw against Malmö FF

Ghanaian international Baba Rahman played a pivotal role for PAOK Salonika by scoring an important goal in their UEFA Champions League qualifying match against the Swedish team Malmö FF, which concluded in an exciting 2-2 draw.

The match, held on Tuesday evening at the Eleda Stadion, was the inaugural meeting between the two clubs.



Malmö FF began the match with vigor, controlling possession and creating numerous scoring opportunities. They took the lead in the 29th minute when Pontus Jansson found the net with a header, courtesy of an assist from Sebastian Nanasi. Nevertheless, PAOK managed to level the score just before the halftime break, with Taison netting a goal in the 43rd minute, assisted by Brandon Thomas.

In the second half, PAOK displayed a resolute performance, culminating in Baba Rahman's equalizing goal in the 68th minute. He struck a left-footed shot from the center of the box, assisted by Konstantinos Koulierakis. This goal proved crucial in securing a vital draw for the Greek team as they prepare for the second leg.



The second leg of the tie will take place on August 13th, with the aggregate score standing at 2-2.