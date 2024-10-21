Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman reflects on PAOK's draw against AEK Athens

Baba Rahman

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian left-back Baba Rahman expressed his sentiments following his inaugural goal of the season during PAOK’s 1-1 stalemate with AEK Athens on Monday.

In his reflection on the match outcome, Rahman remarked, "We aimed for three points but settled for one—not ideal, yet we must continue to strive," indicating his dissatisfaction with the result while recognizing the team's resolve to advance.

Rahman initiated the scoring with an impressive strike, but AEK’s Frantzdy Pierrot subsequently equalized the match.



