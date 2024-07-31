Sports

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi returns to VfL Osnabrück training ahead of final preparations

Maxwell Gyamfi Defender Maxwell Gyamfi

Wed, 31 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Maxwell Gyamfi's comeback to training is a significant development for VfL Osnabrück, especially as he missed out on the recent training camp and preparations against Eintracht Braunschweig.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live