Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi returns to VfL Osnabrück training ahead of final preparations

Maxwell Gyamfi's comeback to training is a significant development for VfL Osnabrück, especially as he missed out on the recent training camp and preparations against Eintracht Braunschweig.

The 24-year-old defender, hailing from Dortmund, Germany, rejoined the team on Tuesday and is anticipated to play a pivotal role in the upcoming match against Sandhausen this Saturday.

Gyamfi, who made his debut in July 2022 and extended his contract in November of the same year, is expected to bolster the team's defense as they strive for a successful conclusion to the season.