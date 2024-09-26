Ghanaian duo David Abagna and Kingsley Sarfo win Cypriot Super Cup with APOEL Nicosia

David Abagna Sandan and Kingsley Sarfo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian players David Abagna Sandan and Kingsley Sarfo celebrated victory with APOEL Nicosia in the Cypriot Super Cup on Wednesday night, defeating Paphos FC in the final.

The match, held at the Alphamega Stadium, concluded with a 1-0 scoreline, marking APOEL's return to title glory since 2019.

Sarfo netted the decisive goal just one minute into the game, securing the Super Cup for APOEL for the 14th time, now only three titles behind the record holders, AC Omonia Nicosia.



