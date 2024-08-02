Ghanaian duo Michael Baidoo and Jalal Abdulai score for Elfsborg against FC Sheriff

The Ghanaian pair of Michael Baidoo and Jalal Abdulai played pivotal roles in Elfsborg's 2-0 triumph over Moldovan club FC Sheriff during the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening, thereby achieving a 3-0 aggregate victory.

The initial leg concluded with a 1-0 advantage for Elfsborg.



Both Michael Baidoo and Jalal Abdulai were in the starting lineup at the Borås Arena, with Baidoo completing the entire match and Abdulai being substituted after 67 minutes. Elfsborg exhibited dominance throughout the game, controlling possession and registering a higher number of shots.

Jalal Abdulai initiated the scoring just one minute into the match with a left-footed strike from the centre of the box. Michael Baidoo confirmed the win in the 73rd minute with a right-footed effort from the same area, following an assist from Simon Hedlund during a swift counterattack.



Looking ahead, Elfsborg will turn their attention to their Swedish Allsvenskan fixture against GAIS on August 11th at Borås Arena. The team is currently positioned 7th in the league standings, having accumulated 25 points from 17 matches.