Ghanaian duo Michael Baidoo and Jalal Abdulai score for Elfsborg against FC Sheriff

Elfsborg Secured 2 0 Victory Over FC Sheriff Elfsborg secured 2-0 victory over FC Sheriff

Fri, 2 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghanaian pair of Michael Baidoo and Jalal Abdulai played pivotal roles in Elfsborg's 2-0 triumph over Moldovan club FC Sheriff during the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening, thereby achieving a 3-0 aggregate victory.

