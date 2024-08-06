Sports

Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku reacts to scoring against SSV Ulm 1846

Aaron Opoku21 Aaron Opoku

Tue, 6 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Aaron Opoku, a forward of Ghanaian descent born in Germany, played an instrumental role in FC Kaiserslautern's 2-1 comeback victory over SSV Ulm 1846 on Sunday, signaling a promising start to the season for the Red Devils.

