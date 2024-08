Braydon Manu, a Ghanaian forward, scored his first goal for PEC Zwolle after joining the club this summer.

Despite his efforts, his team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Venezia in a preseason match.



Manu opened the scoring for Zwolle, but Venezia managed to secure the win with a late goal from Nicholas Pierini.

Manu's performance will be crucial for Zwolle in the upcoming season, and he may make his debut in the league opener against FC Utrecht.