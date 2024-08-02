Sports

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah bags hat-trick as Kerala Blasters thump Mumbai City in India

Kwame Peprah Scored A Hat Trick For Kerala Blasters Kwame Peprah scored a hat-trick for Kerala Blasters

Fri, 2 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwame Peprah, a Ghanaian international, displayed exceptional skill as he scored a hat-trick to lead Kerala Blasters to an impressive 8-0 victory over Mumbai City in the Indian Durand Cup.

