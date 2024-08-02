Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah bags hat-trick as Kerala Blasters thump Mumbai City in India

Kwame Peprah, a Ghanaian international, displayed exceptional skill as he scored a hat-trick to lead Kerala Blasters to an impressive 8-0 victory over Mumbai City in the Indian Durand Cup.

Peprah netted two goals in the first half and completed his hat-trick in the second half.



Noah Sadaoui, a Morocco international, also contributed to the team's success by scoring two goals in the match.

This outstanding performance further solidifies Peprah's position as a key player for the Indian Super League outfit.