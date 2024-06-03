Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari set to return to Malmo FF after Viborg loan spell

Malik Abubakari

Source: Footballghana

Malik Abubakari, the Ghanaian forward, is set to make a comeback to Swedish club Malmo FF after completing his loan spell at Viborg.

The 24-year-old striker joined Viborg on a six-month loan deal in January but will now return to his parent club as Viborg decided not to exercise the purchase option.



Abubakari had a decent loan spell, scoring two goals in 13 appearances for the Danish Superliga team. His current contract with Malmo FF is expected to expire in 2025.

Before his time at Viborg, Abubakari had played for Portuguese clubs Moreirense and Casa Pia after leaving Charity Stars in 2016.



Read full article