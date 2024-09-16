Ghanaian forward Samuel Owusu nets maiden goal for OFK Beograd in win over Partizan Belgrade

Samuel Owusu

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Samuel Owusu, the Ghanaian forward, celebrated his inaugural goal for OFK Beograd during an exciting 3-2 win against FK Partizan Belgrade in the Serbian Super Liga.

The match took place at Stadion Omladinski, where OFK showcased their strong performance in the league.

Partizan initially took the lead with Aleksandar Filipovic scoring in the 15th minute, but Owusu quickly equalized for the home team just three minutes later.



