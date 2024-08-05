Sports

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko mutually part ways with defender Mohammed Nurudeen

Former Asante Kotoko Defender Nurudeen Mohammed Mohammed Nurudeen

Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko, a prominent football club in Ghana, has announced the mutual termination of its contract with esteemed defender Mohammed Nurudeen.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live