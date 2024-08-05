Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko mutually part ways with defender Mohammed Nurudeen

Asante Kotoko, a prominent football club in Ghana, has announced the mutual termination of its contract with esteemed defender Mohammed Nurudeen.

The 31-year-old, who also works as a professional nurse in Tamale, departs from the Porcupine Warriors after a single season, primarily due to the club's failure to facilitate a permanent transfer to Kumasi.



Although Nurudeen had two years remaining on his contract, both parties have reached an agreement to part ways in advance of the 2024/25 football season.



"The club had entered into a three-year contract with Nurudeen prior to the start of the 2023/24 football season. However, management acknowledges that Nurudeen is also bound by a contract with the Ghana Health Service as a practicing enrolled nurse. The club explored various avenues to encourage him to prioritize his football career, yet Nurudeen remained dedicated to his nursing profession."

"Consequently, an emergency meeting was held on Sunday, August 4, 2024, during which the Interim Management Committee (IMC) decided that parting ways with the player was in the best interest of both parties. This decision aims to preserve the unity the team is striving to achieve for the upcoming season."



"The IMC assures our supporters that this decision will not result in any financial or sporting repercussions for the club and extends its best wishes to Nurudeen for his future endeavors. The club will refrain from making any further comments regarding this matter and considers it resolved," stated the club.



Nurudeen joined the Porcupine Warriors in August 2023 and quickly became a pivotal player for the team. He was recognized as a standout performer for the Ghanaian giants last season, despite the team's overall struggles.