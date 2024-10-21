Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini scores belter as NK Tabor Sezana thrash Drava Ptuj

Abdul Rashid Fuseini

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Abdul Rashid Fuseini, a highly regarded attacking midfielder, commenced his goal-scoring tally for the season by delivering an impressive strike during the Slovenian league match between NK Tabor Sezana and Drava Ptuj.

The former Ghana U17 player netted the first goal for Tabor Sezana merely three minutes into the match.

He skillfully regained possession at the edge of the penalty area, maneuvered past a Drava defender, and expertly curled the ball into the bottom corner with his left foot.



