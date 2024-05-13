Ghanaian midfielder Eklu Shaka Mawuli to return to Sudtirol after Arezzo loan ends

Eklu Shaka Mawuli

Ghanaian midfielder Eklu Shaka Mawuli, who is currently on loan at Arezzo, will be returning to his parent club Sudtirol in the Italian Serie C after the season.

The loan deal is set to expire on 30 June 2024.



It has been reported that Arezzo has decided not to make the move permanent.



Throughout the Serie C, Girone B season, Mawuli has made a total of 24 appearances, with 20 of them being starts.



During these matches, he has managed to score three goals, averaging a goal every 549 minutes.

Arezzo currently holds the eighth position in the Serie C, Girone B table with 53 points from 38 games, and will be participating in the playoffs for promotion to the Serie B.



Mawuli will be aiming to make a strong impression during the playoffs, with hopes of securing a new contract with Sudtirol or attracting interest from other clubs.



His current contract is set to expire in June 2024, at the end of the season.