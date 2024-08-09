Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah shares excitement after sealing Norwich City move

Forson Amankwah, a promising young talent from Ghana, has expressed his enthusiasm following his transfer to Norwich City, a club in the English Championship.

The highly regarded midfielder has made the move from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg as the new season approaches.



Amankwah has signed a four-year contract, which includes an option for an additional year, and he is anticipated to play a significant role in the club's ambitions for promotion to the Premier League.



He departs Red Bull Salzburg after a three-year tenure in Austria, during which he played for Liefering and Rheindorf Altach.



The 21-year-old, who previously played for WAFA, has been assigned the number 18 shirt at Norwich City.

"I am truly delighted and excited to join the club. The head coach has a history of working with many young players, and it is wonderful to be here under his guidance," he stated.



Amankwah aims to make an immediate impact as the 2024/25 Championship season commences.



Having already made his debut for the Black Stars, he aspires to secure a permanent position in the national team. He received his first call-up in March 2024, participating in matches against Nigeria and Uganda.