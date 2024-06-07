Ghanaian midfielder Mawuli Mensah aims for strong comeback after successful surgery

Mawuli Mensah

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian midfielder Mawuli Mensah, a vital player for Real Betis Balompie in Spain, is feeling relieved and optimistic following a successful surgery.

The procedure was necessary to address a cruciate ligament tear, which brought a challenging end to his season.



Mensah expressed his gratitude on social media, thanking God for the successful surgery and appreciating the encouraging messages he received.

He also expressed his love and appreciation for his family's prayers and praised his teammates for their amazing support throughout the process.



Now, the midfielder is determined to focus on his recovery and is determined to return even stronger.



