Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo on target for Elfsborg in win over IFK Göteborg

Michael Baidoo8754 Michael Baidoo

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo showcased an exceptional performance, contributing significantly to Elfsborg's triumph over IFK Göteborg in the Swedish premier league.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live