Ghanaian midfielder Mukadas Abdul Samed makes debut for FC Koper in Slovenia

Mukadas Abdul Samed

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Young Ghanaian midfielder Mukadas Abdul Samed finally made his debut for FC Koper in an exciting yet disappointing 4-3 loss to Primorje in the Slovenian PrvaLiga last Saturday.

The 19-year-old, who transferred to Koper from EurAfrica in Greater Accra last month, began the match and was on the field for 56 minutes before being replaced.

Abdul Samed had been eagerly anticipating his chance in the first team, having previously played in three league matches with the U19 squad.



