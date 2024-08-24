Ghanaian star Jennifer Cudjoe eager to kickstart career with DC Power FC

Ghanaian midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe has conveyed her excitement following her recent signing with USL team DC Power FC.

"I am truly thrilled to become a part of Power FC," Cudjoe remarked.



"I aim to leverage the knowledge I have gained throughout my career to contribute to the club and foster a strong community and environment. I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to begin," she further stated.



DC Power Football Club confirmed the acquisition of the Black Queens' deputy captain, pending approval from the league and federation.



At 30 years of age, Jennifer Cudjoe brings a wealth of experience to the squad, having played professionally for eight years. She commenced her career with Hasaacas Ladies in the Ghana Women’s Premier League in 2006.

Cudjoe joins Power FC following a commendable 2023/24 season with FC Nordsjælland in Denmark’s premier division, where she made 17 appearances and played a key role in securing the club’s Danish League title and the 2023 Danish Cup.



Before her tenure in Denmark, Cudjoe was with NJ/NY Gotham FC (formerly known as Sky Blue FC) in the NWSL from 2020 to 2022. She made her debut during the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, participating in all six matches, with four of those being starts.



Her outstanding performances led to a multi-year contract in August 2020, and prior to her move to Denmark, she had made 20 appearances for Gotham FC.



Jennifer Cudjoe is expected to make her debut for DC Power FC in their upcoming match against Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday.