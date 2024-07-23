Ghanaian talent Josh Acheampong joins Chelsea's USA tour squad

Josh Acheampong

Source: Footballghana

Chelsea's rising star, Josh Acheampong, born in England with Ghanaian heritage, has been chosen to join the club's upcoming tour of the United States, marking a significant achievement in his budding career.

Acheampong, recognized as one of Chelsea's most promising prospects, played a crucial role in the club's academy team during the 2023/24 season.



The young Ghanaian made his debut for the first team in March 2024, under the guidance of manager Mauricio Pochettino, in a home win against Tottenham.

His impressive performances earned him his first professional contract at the start of 2024. Acheampong's standout moment came when he scored a header in the U18 Premier League national final against Manchester United, despite Chelsea's 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.



