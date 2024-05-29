Ghanaian talent Kenneth Yeboah undergoing trial at Villarreal

Kenneth Yeboah with Villarreal official

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian defender Kenneth Yeboah is currently on trial at Spanish club Villareal as they gear up for the summer transfer window.

The young player, from Namoro Football Academy and Asokwa Deportivo, has impressed Villareal's technical staff and may secure a deal if he performs well during the trial.



Yeboah, a tall centre-back, is looking to advance his career overseas and has been scouted to Spain recently.

He is following the path of Ghanaian talent David Oduro, who also had a trial with Barcelona.



Read full article