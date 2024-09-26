Ghanaian teen Edmund Baidoo scores debut goal as Red Bull Salzburg dominate Wiener Viktoria

Menu ›
Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet
Ghanaian teenager Edmund Baidoo made an impressive debut for Red Bull Salzburg, scoring a goal in their comfortable win in the Austrian OFB Cup on Wednesday night.
The 18-year-old forward netted during his first senior match as Salzburg defeated lower-division team Wiener Viktoria with a score of 4-0.
Salzburg quickly took control of the game, with French midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath scoring just 34 seconds after kickoff.
