Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman on the radar of Brighton and Crystal Palace

Ghanaian international, Ibrahim Osman is a transfer target of a host of clubs in Europe including English Premier League sides Brighton & Hove Albion as well as Crystal Palace.

The 19-year-old had his breakout season in Europe during the 2022/23 football campaign.



Featuring for FC Nordsjaelland, the forward impressed with his displays and played an important role for the team.



In the ongoing 2023/24 Danish Superliga campaign, Ibrahim Osman has continued to shine.



He has made 16 appearances in the league this season where he has scored a goal and assisted four goals.

He also scored two goals and provided two assists for his team in the Europa Conference League.



After his good performances in the ongoing season, the Ghanaian teenage sensation is now on the radar of Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion.



It is expected that several clubs will attempt to poach him from FC Nordsjaelland in the winter transfer window.