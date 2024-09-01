Ghanaian teenager Kwame Junior Sosu joins Real Betis

Kwame Junior Sosu

Source: 3news

Ghanaian teenager Kwame Junior Sosu has signed a four-year contract with Spanish La Liga side Real Betis Balompié.

The 18-year-old, who moves from Ghanaian second-division club Desideros, will join Real Betis’ U-19 squad.



Sosu, excited about this new chapter, said, “Joining Real Betis is a dream come true. I’m eager to work hard, learn, and make a positive impact.”

Real Betis, known for its strong youth development, is optimistic about Sosu’s potential and his future contributions to the club.



