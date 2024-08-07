Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey helps Ludogorets to beat Qarabag 2-1 with 10 men

Bernard Tekpetey, the Ghanaian international, played for Ludogorets on Tuesday evening as the team secured a 2-1 victory against Qarabag, despite being reduced to ten players.

The skilled winger was included in the starting lineup for the Bulgarian side during the first leg of their penultimate qualifying match for a spot in the upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage.



The match took place at the Tofik Bahramov Stadium in Baku, where Tekpetey delivered a commendable performance, primarily operating from the wings.



Although the first half ended without any goals, the second half saw both teams engage in a fierce contest, resulting in three goals.

In the 56th minute, Dinis Almeida netted the opening goal, giving Ludogorets an early advantage.



However, just ten minutes later, Juninho equalized for Qarabag, leveling the score at 1-1, before Caio Vidal's decisive goal in the 87th minute clinched the victory for Ludogorets.



Tekpetey was substituted in the 61st minute, making way for Rick. Despite finishing the match with only ten players, Ludogorets managed to secure the win.