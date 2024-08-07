Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey helps Ludogorets to beat Qarabag 2-1 with 10 men

Bernard Tekpetey55555 Bernard Tekpetey

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bernard Tekpetey, the Ghanaian international, played for Ludogorets on Tuesday evening as the team secured a 2-1 victory against Qarabag, despite being reduced to ten players.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live