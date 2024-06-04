Ghanaian winger Prosper Kassim shines as Birmingham Legion FC triumph over El Paso Locomotive FC

Prosper Kassim

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian winger Prosper Kassim played a key role in Birmingham Legion FC's impressive 3-1 victory over El Paso Locomotive FC in the USL Championship.

Kassim, who started the match, made a significant contribution to the team's success, playing for 79 minutes.



The opening goal of the game was scored by Dawson McCartney of Birmingham Legion in the 26th minute, with Enzo Martínez providing the assist.

El Paso Locomotive managed to equalize in the 44th minute through Justin Dhillon, assisted by Miles Lyons.



