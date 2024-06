Daniel Adu-Adjei

Source: Footballghana

AFC Bournemouth secures the future of young striker Daniel Adu-Adjei with a new long-term contract.

The official announcement was made by the Premier League club on Wednesday 5th June 2024.

Adu-Adjei, surrounded by his family, signed the contract after showcasing his talent with an impressive 25 goals in 25 games for the club's development squad during the 2023/24 season.



Read full article