Ghanaian youngster Edmund Baidoo scores in Red Bull Salzburg victory over SCR Altach

Edmund Baidoo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian striker Edmund Baidoo scored for Red Bull Salzburg in their 2-1 comeback victory against Cashpoint SCR Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday night.

Baidoo's late goal was pivotal in securing the win after Salzburg faced difficulties in establishing their game early on.

The match shifted when Altach took the lead in the 60th minute; after Salzburg's goalkeeper Alexander Schlager saved a shot from Gebauer, Lukas Fridrikas capitalized on the rebound, giving Altach a surprising 1-0 advantage with their first attempt on goal.



