Ghanaian youngster Gibson Nana Adu signs for Bayern Munich in multi-million deal, loaned back to SpVgg Unterhaching

Sat, 8 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana

Bayern Munich has signed young talent Gibson Nana Adu from SpVgg Unterhaching for a sum in the low millions, as confirmed by an ad hoc announcement.

The transfer was made public on Thursday evening.

Adu will not be joining Bayern Munich right away, as he will be loaned back to SpVgg Unterhaching to further his development and gain more match experience.

This strategic decision benefits both Adu's growth trajectory and Unterhaching.

