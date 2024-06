English-born Ghanaian youngster, Omari Forson has been offered a new deal at Manchester United

Source: Apexnewshub

Manchester United has extended a new contract offer to Omari Forson, the English-born Ghanaian youngster.

Despite previous reports indicating his departure, the three-time Champions League winners have confirmed that Forson is set to remain at Old Trafford.

The club has submitted their retained list to the Premier League, with an official announcement expected soon.



