Ghanaian youngster Zubairu Ibrahim nets two goals in FK Partizan comeback win

Zubairu Ibrahim

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian talent Zubairu Ibrahim made a significant impact for FK Partizan Belgrade, scoring two goals in their exciting comeback win over FK Novi Pazar in the Serbian Super Liga.

The ex-captain of the Ghana U20 team played a crucial role in helping his side recover from a two-goal deficit to secure a 4-3 victory on Monday at Gradski Stadion.

Novi Pazar started strong, with Uros Djuranovic finding the net in the 16th minute, followed by Dragan Bojat's goal shortly after, resulting from a well-executed team play.



