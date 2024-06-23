Sports

Ghanaians shocked as Borteyman Sports Complex now a venue for Church Service

BORTEY MAN LEGON SRC CHURCH .png The complex, built for the 2023 All-African Games, had garnered praise for its facilities

Sun, 23 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Reports have indicated that the Borteyman Sports Complex is now being rented out to churches for Sunday services, with a recent video showing Christ Embassy, Legon Central Branch, holding a service on the badminton facility.

Broadcast journalist Fentuo Tahiru expressed shock over the National Sports Authority's and the government's failure to adhere to the project's sustainability plan.

The complex, built for the 2023 All-African Games, had garnered praise for its facilities and was expected to be converted into a Sports University after the event.



