Ghanaians should lower their expectations for the Black Stars – Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana Captain Asamoah Gyan has advised Ghanaians to temper their expectations for the Black Stars, despite the team's recent impressive performances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Following a winless streak in 2024, the Black Stars secured back-to-back victories against Mali and The Central African Republic in the June 2024 qualifiers for the Canada, Mexico, and USA tournament.



This has positioned Ghana in second place in Group I of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup with nine points, trailing Comoros only on goal difference.



Demonstrating resilience, the Black Stars overturned a one-goal deficit to claim a 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako and fought back from behind at halftime to secure a thrilling 4-3 win against The Central African Republic in Kumasi.

Nonetheless, Asamoah Gyan believes that Otto Addo needs five years to shape a team capable of challenging for titles.



“Ghanaians should manage their expectations of the Black Stars,” the Ghana all-time leading goal scorer stated on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



“The players are young, we should give the coach time to build the team, let's say five years to develop the squad. After that, then we can anticipate them to compete for trophies.”