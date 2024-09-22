Sports

Gibbs-White and both bosses sent off as Forest draw at Brighton

Brighton Boss Fabian Hurzeler And Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs White .png Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler and Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White

Sun, 22 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

In an exciting draw, Brighton and Nottingham Forest preserved their unbeaten records in the Premier League, but the match concluded with controversy as both managers and a player were sent off.

The game at Amex Stadium featured four goals, but the climax came when Morgan Gibbs-White of Forest received a second yellow card for a sliding tackle on Joao Pedro of Brighton.

Referee Rob Jones dismissed Brighton's manager Fabian Hurzeler, followed by a red card for Forest's Nuno Espirito Santo due to their responses to the situation.

