Gibbs-White and both bosses sent off as Forest draw at Brighton

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler and Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White

Source: BBC

In an exciting draw, Brighton and Nottingham Forest preserved their unbeaten records in the Premier League, but the match concluded with controversy as both managers and a player were sent off.

The game at Amex Stadium featured four goals, but the climax came when Morgan Gibbs-White of Forest received a second yellow card for a sliding tackle on Joao Pedro of Brighton.

Referee Rob Jones dismissed Brighton's manager Fabian Hurzeler, followed by a red card for Forest's Nuno Espirito Santo due to their responses to the situation.



Read full article