Gideon Kodua scores in West Ham U-21's victory against Crystal Palace

Gideon Kodua

English-born Ghanaian youngster Gideon Kodua etched his name into the headlines, propelling West Ham United's U-21 squad to a resounding 5-1 victory against Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2 clash at the VBS Stadium.

The Hammers faced an early setback when Jack Wells-Morrison converted a penalty in the 22nd minute, putting Crystal Palace in the lead. However, the West Ham youngsters showcased their determination in a dazzling comeback after the break.



The turning point came when Kaelan Casey rose to head home a perfectly delivered inswinging corner, kickstarting the Hammers' resurgence. Callum Marshall then coolly slotted in a penalty, marking his 16th PL2 goal of the season and putting West Ham in the lead.

The momentum didn't wane as George Earthy found the bottom corner, notching up the third goal in a blistering seven-minute second-half spree. Wells-Morrison's dismissal for dissent after the hour further tilted the game in favor of Steve Potts' men, who asserted complete control.



Conor Coventry added flair to the victory with a sensational fourth, unleashing a drilled first-time effort from distance. Marshall, not content with just a goal, turned provider in the dying moments, orchestrating a stunning break that left Gideon Kodua with a simple tap-in for West Ham's fifth.