Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu gain quick Ligue 1 promotion with AJ Auxerre

Gideon Mensah

Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu, both from Ghana, are set to display their skills in the upcoming 2024-2025 season of the French Ligue 1.

Their promotion to the top division follows AJ Auxerre's successful return and immediate promotion from Ligue 2.



Auxerre secured their place in the upcoming Ligue 1 season with a convincing 2-0 victory over Paris Football Club.



The crucial goals were scored by Lassine Sinayoko in the 22nd minute and Ado Onaiwu in the 57th minute, sealing the important win.



This win has extended Auxerre's lead at the top of the Ligue 2 table to six points, with only two matches left in the season.

The team is set to play against Amiens SC and Concarneau on Friday, May 10 and Friday, May 17, respectively, to wrap up their season.



Mensah and Owusu, key players in Auxerre's success, have played significant roles in the team's resurgence.



Mensah, playing as a fullback-wingback, provided two assists in his 24 league appearances, while Owusu participated in 32 league matches, scoring a goal and providing two assists.