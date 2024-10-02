Girona score two own goals and miss penalty in loss to Feyenoord

Donny van de Beek scored his first goal for Girona in his side's defeat

Source: BBC

Girona experienced a tough loss in their inaugural Champions League home game, marked by two own goals and a missed penalty.

The match began positively for the Spanish team when 34-year-old defender David Lopez scored in the 19th minute. However, they quickly conceded an equalizer as Quinten Timber's header inadvertently struck Girona midfielder Yangel Herrera and went in.

Feyenoord took the lead with a goal from teenager Antoni Milambo in the 33rd minute. Shortly after, they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Timber, but Girona's goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga successfully saved Ayase Ueda's attempt.



