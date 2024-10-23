Girona win first ever Champions League game

Girona’s Juanpe became the second oldest Spanish player to score on his Champions League debut

Source: BBC

Girona achieved their inaugural Champions League win with a commanding performance against Slovan Bratislava.

The Spanish team controlled the match and opened the scoring when Miguel Gutierrez finished off a precise cross from former Everton player Arnaut Danjuma, beating goalkeeper Dominik Takac at the near post.



With 17 minutes left, Juanpe extended the lead by curling a right-footed free-kick into the top corner.

In the 88th minute, Girona was granted a penalty after Artur Gajdos was deemed to have handled the ball in his own penalty area.



