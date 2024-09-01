Goalkeeper Frederick Asare named new Asante Kotoko captain

Frederick Asare

Source: Footballghana

1. Kumasi Asante Kotoko has officially appointed Frederick Asare as the new captain of the club, taking over from Ibrahim Danlad, whose contract has concluded.

Asare will be aided in his duties by midfielder Justice Blay, who has been designated as the vice-captain.



The club's announcement emphasized Asare's leadership role and Blay’s supportive position, extending congratulations to both athletes on their appointments.

"Goalkeeper Frederick Asare has been elected as the new captain of the club, with Justice Blay, who secured the second position in the voting, serving as his assistant. Congratulations @Fred_Asare33 @JusticeBlay_."



