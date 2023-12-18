God will punish you - Man Utd fans curse Ajax for selling Antony to United instead of Kudus

Antony and Kudus

Manchester United fans have invoked curses on Dutch giants Ajax for selling Antony to the Reds instead of Mohammed Kudus.

The Red Devils fans believe Kudus is a better player than Antony can cannot comprehend how they bought the latter twice the fee West Ham United paid for Kudus.



Meanwhile, rival fans have trolled Manchester United and their manager Erik Ten Hag for demanding the signing of Antony over Kudus.



Mohammed Kudus is flourishing at Hammers and is just a goal away from hitting double digits in goals in just 19 games.



The Ghanaian has equalled Antony's record in the English Premier League following a brace in West Ham's 3-0 win over Wolves on Sunday, December 17, 2023.



The 23-year-old has taken his tally in the PL to 6 goals involvement, 5 goals, and one assist in 14 games.

A feat Antony achieved in 37 games, scoring four goals and providing two assists.



Mohammed Kudus joined West Ham United during the 2023 summer transfer window for £36.9 million while Antony is in his second season at Manchester United after completing his £85 million move from Ajax in 2022 summer.



Checkout some reactions below





This is who Ajax should have given us for that 100m ffs pic.twitter.com/NG0HGSDbb1 — Trey (@UTDTrey) December 17, 2023

God will poooonish you @AFCAjax. 100m for Antony. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) December 17, 2023

Ajax scammed us with Antony. The money could have gotten kudus and other gem.????????????????????Till date I don't why Antony was signed? — Xtian. (@August19___) December 14, 2023

Nahh Ten Hag is a genuinely wicked fellow. He coached Kudus and Antony and told Manchester United to pay 100m for Antony? ???? — Bortey ???????? (@joelbortey) December 17, 2023

Ten Hag really got Antony instead of Kudus yanoe. — Saeed TV (@SaeedTV_) December 17, 2023

Ten Hag saw Kudus and decided nah “Antony is better”



God will punish that man again — BASH-AAR ???? (@FaruqBashar) December 17, 2023

Recommending Antony at 100m over Kudus in itself is a sackable offense — The Fundamentals (@KojoNketsia) December 17, 2023

We paid twice for Antony



Why didn’t we get kudus ? Why pic.twitter.com/DqcuMs0fQZ — PoPE (@djan_07) December 14, 2023

Ten Hag chose Antony over Kudus. Sums up his talent ID — . (@utdcynical) December 17, 2023

Manchester united went to ajax and made a decision to sign Antony over Kudus ????‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/I20FSZ4CS8 — Boaz???????? (@boazkkk) December 17, 2023

If you ever feel stupid just remember that Manchester United spent £100m on Antony when Kudus costed £40m ???? — Mod (@CFCMod_) December 17, 2023

???????? Helder Costa politely declined a call up to Angola’s 2023 AFCON squad – his reason being lack of fitness and game time.



The forward has been without a club since leaving Leeds United this October.



Something we rarely see ahead of big international tournaments. pic.twitter.com/91fzf3ZyWK — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) December 17, 2023

EE/EK