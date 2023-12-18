Sports

Sports
24

God will punish you - Man Utd fans curse Ajax for selling Antony to United instead of Kudus

Antony And Kudus Antony and Kudus

Mon, 18 Dec 2023

Manchester United fans have invoked curses on Dutch giants Ajax for selling Antony to the Reds instead of Mohammed Kudus.

The Red Devils fans believe Kudus is a better player than Antony can cannot comprehend how they bought the latter twice the fee West Ham United paid for Kudus.

Meanwhile, rival fans have trolled Manchester United and their manager Erik Ten Hag for demanding the signing of Antony over Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus is flourishing at Hammers and is just a goal away from hitting double digits in goals in just 19 games.

The Ghanaian has equalled Antony's record in the English Premier League following a brace in West Ham's 3-0 win over Wolves on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

The 23-year-old has taken his tally in the PL to 6 goals involvement, 5 goals, and one assist in 14 games.

A feat Antony achieved in 37 games, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Mohammed Kudus joined West Ham United during the 2023 summer transfer window for £36.9 million while Antony is in his second season at Manchester United after completing his £85 million move from Ajax in 2022 summer.

Checkout some reactions below



























EE/EK
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
