Godwin Sefah joins Ghana Premier League champions Samartex

FC Samartex has officially confirmed the acquisition of the talented young forward Godwin Sefah for an undisclosed fee. The club expressed their enthusiasm through their official social media channels, declaring, "We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of the promising young talent, Godwin Sefah. Sefah's arrival is expected to enhance our attacking options significantly."

Godwin Sefah underwent a successful medical examination on Thursday afternoon and has signed a contract with Samartex as they look to bolster their offensive capabilities for the upcoming season.



This transfer is a key component of Samartex's plan to strengthen and revamp their team in preparation for their debut season in the CAF Champions League, as well as to defend their Ghana Premier League championship.

The reigning champions for the 2023/24 season are gearing up to represent Ghana in the prestigious continental tournament and have been diligently training for their initial match against Victoria United after an intensive six-week preparation period.