Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Godwin Sefah joins Ghana Premier League champions Samartex

Godwin Sefah21 Godwin Sefah

Fri, 2 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

FC Samartex has officially confirmed the acquisition of the talented young forward Godwin Sefah for an undisclosed fee. The club expressed their enthusiasm through their official social media channels, declaring, "We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of the promising young talent, Godwin Sefah. Sefah's arrival is expected to enhance our attacking options significantly."

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live