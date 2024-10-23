Gold Stars coach Frimpong Manso backs local players to outperform current Black Stars players

Frimpong Manso

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Bibiani Gold Stars' head coach, Frimpong Manso, has voiced his confidence that local talents can surpass the current Black Stars team.

His remarks follow Ghana's underwhelming results in the recent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, where the Black Stars managed only a draw and faced a loss in two matches against Sudan.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Coach Manso candidly evaluated the team's performance, pointing out the insufficient dedication displayed by certain players.



