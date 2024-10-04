Government should consult experts before constructing astroturfs – Dr. Randy Abbey

Dr. Randy Abbey

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Dr. Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, has called on the government to engage in consultations prior to the construction of new astroturf facilities.

The ruling New Patriotic Party has claimed to have constructed the highest number of astroturfs in Ghana's history; however, a significant number of these facilities fail to meet the necessary standards for hosting competitive matches.

Following the Confederation of African Football's decision to revoke the Baba Yara Sports Stadium's approval for Category Three games, there has been growing concern regarding the investments made in the astroturf projects and their inability to provide a solution for the country's sporting needs.



Read full article