Jack Grealish remained on the bench throughout Manchester City's FA Cup final loss to Manchester Uni

Source: BBC

Pep Guardiola is confident that Jack Grealish will bounce back from his struggles this season and return to top form.

Grealish played a crucial role in Manchester City's success last season but has faced challenges this term, with limited playing time in recent matches.

Despite this, Guardiola believes in Grealish's abilities and expects him to reach the same level as last season soon.



Read full article