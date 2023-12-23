Great Olympics coach Annor Walker blames goalless draw with Hearts of Oak on his attackers

Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker

Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker did not mince his words as he laid the blame squarely on his team's attacking lineup for their goalless draw against city rivals Hearts of Oak.

The encounter a much-anticipated clash and the opener for matchday 16 of the Ghana Premier League, turned out to be a lacklustre affair, leaving both teams and their fans hungry for goals.



Compounded by the unusual circumstance of the match being relocated to Kumasi due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics failed to break the deadlock against their arch-rivals.



Annor Walker, known for his tactical acumen, expressed his dissatisfaction, singling out the attacking shortcomings of his squad as the primary culprit for the lack of goals.

“I will say our attack wasn’t the way I want or the way it should be. You can see, it’s only Michael Osei. And also, when he gets the ball, he needed support," he said after the game.



“In actual fact, I will attribute this my draw to my attackers,” he added.



Accra Great Olympics will take on Real Tamale United in their next league game.