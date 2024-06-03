Great Olympics secure 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Great Olympics achieved a significant and morale-boosting win in their battle against relegation by defeating Asante Kotoko 1-0 in Abrankese on Sunday.

The crucial moment occurred in the 43rd minute when midfielder Raymond Grippman scored, earning three crucial points for Olympics at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.



Early on, the match could have taken a different direction as Kotoko's Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala missed a penalty, which ultimately proved costly.

Despite having 62% of the possession, Kotoko struggled to break down Olympics' disciplined defense. Olympics effectively executed their game plan by sitting back, absorbing pressure, and seizing opportunities to counterattack.



Read full article