Greek champion Baba Rahman on the radar of Luton Town

Luton Town, a Championship club determined to make a comeback to the Premier League, has expressed their interest in signing Ghana defender Baba Rahman.

The left-back has experienced a career resurgence while playing in Greece and has caught the attention of Luton Town, who are actively seeking experienced players to strengthen their squad.



Rahman had an exceptional season with PAOK Thessaloniki, contributing six goals and three assists, and played a pivotal role in their triumph as champions of the Greek Super League, a title they had not won since 2019.

Alongside Luton Town, Ipswich Town and Brentford have also shown interest in acquiring Rahman's services.