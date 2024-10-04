Group stage of Davis Cup Finals scrapped

Italy were crowned Davis Cup champions for the first time in 47 years in 2023

Source: BBC

The group stage of the Davis Cup Finals has been eliminated in favor of a return to traditional home and away matches.

Since the dissolution of the World Group at the conclusion of 2018, the Finals have experienced several modifications.



This recent change aims to minimize the number of matches played at neutral locations and alleviate the burden on the athletes.

David Haggerty, president of the International Tennis Federation, stated: "Transitioning the Davis Cup September phase from six-day group stage events to two-day home or away matches will immediately lighten players’ schedules following the US Open, while preserving the competitive intensity that they all cherish."



Read full article