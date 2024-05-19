Guardiola praises Kudus ahead of crucial title-deciding clash

Mohammed Kudus

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has commended West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, describing him as an outstanding player ahead of the crucial Premier League clash on Sunday.

The defending champions must secure a victory against West Ham at the Etihad to claim their fourth consecutive Premier League title.



A draw or loss could pave the way for Arsenal to snatch the title, intensifying the pressure on City for the upcoming game.



Guardiola recognized the attacking threat posed by West Ham, particularly singling out Kudus, who has scored 13 goals in all competitions during his debut season with the Hammers.

Guardiola emphasized the danger posed by West Ham's attacking quartet, including Kudus, Bowen, Antonio, and Paqueta, who can create something out of nothing.



As Arsenal fans pin their hopes on Kudus and his teammates to potentially assist their title aspirations, the Gunners trail City by two points heading into the final matchday.



Arsenal will be facing Everton while City takes on West Ham simultaneously.