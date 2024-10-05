Guardiola wants delayed start for Man City next season

Manchester City became the first club to win four successive English league titles in May

Source: BBC

Pep Guardiola is advocating for a postponement of Manchester City's initial matches in the upcoming season, expressing concern that the Premier League may not be willing to accommodate this request.

He explained that the club sought the delay due to their participation in the Club World Cup, but it appears the Premier League is unlikely to grant this appeal.

The tournament's final is scheduled for July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, resulting in a potential gap of four to five weeks before the commencement of the 2025-26 Premier League season.



