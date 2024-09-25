Guardiola will not 'waste energy' on EFL Cup despite win

Matheus Nunes was able to celebrate his first Manchester City goal on his 34th senior appearance

Source: BBC

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that he will not expend effort on the EFL Cup, despite his record as the most successful manager in the tournament's history.

City advanced to the last 16 of this year's competition with a 2-1 victory over Championship team Watford, thanks to first-half goals from Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes, the latter being his inaugural goal for the club.

In a match that took place less than 50 hours after a thrilling 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League, only Doku and Kyle Walker retained their starting positions.



